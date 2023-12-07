Waterman Boy Scout Troop to host pancake breakfast Saturday

WATERMAN – Waterman Boy Scout Troop 39 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Indian Creek Middle School, 335 E. Garfield St., Waterman, according to a news release.

Admission to the breakfast is open to the public.

The breakfast features pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee. Attendees also will be able to meet Santa.

The breakfast costs $7 for adults and $5 for children ages five to 12. Children ages four and under can eat for free.