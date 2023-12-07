Honeywell: Tips for staying warm without going broke

Editor’s note: This is the July installment of a monthly column written by the city of DeKalb’s Citizens Environmental Commission that focuses on increased awareness of issues such as promoting projects and ordinance changes involved in recycling, reducing energy consumption and planting native habitat.

We’ve had our first snowfall of the season in DeKalb, and although it’s melted away, you can bet there will be more coming, and plenty of cold weather coming with it.

While installing new windows and putting in new insulation is probably more than can be done easily once the winter weather has started, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself warmer through the next few months without breaking the bank.

The simplest (and cheapest) solution to being cold in the winter is to do what your parents told you years ago: Put on a sweater.

Clothing layers keep us warm not simply because of more material. Multiple thin layers are better than one thick layer. Each layer traps air, which further insulates and keeps you warm. Outside, those layers have the added benefit of keeping you drier as well as warmer.

Windows, especially if they are older windows, can be drafty. Although weather stripping can help, putting up new curtains can be a very effective fix.

Thick, heavy curtains, especially those with a thermal back, can help block drafts and keep the area in front of those windows warmer and free of drafts – and it does so without the waste of plastic sheeting.

Mail slots and doggy doors can let in drafts as well. Sealing these off temporarily, or simply insulating them, can keep out some drafts.

Similarly, if you can’t seal off some lesser-used rooms where you live, you can start keeping the doors closed. This strategy might not help that room, but it will help keep those drafts from getting into the rest of the house or apartment. The more interior doors you can keep closed, the fewer drafts you’ll have affecting the heated living space.

Keep an eye on your thermostat. While no one wants to set the temperature to something that is painfully low, we often don’t spend a lot of time adjusting the thermostat appropriately.

You can turn down the thermostat at night or when you’re away, of course, but investing in a programmable thermostat will allow you to plan for times when you don’t need as much heat while still maintaining your own comfort. You can warm up the house before arriving home or getting out of bed.

You can also drop the temperature on your water heater by a few degrees. You won’t likely notice the difference, but you’ll be spending a lot less.

Ceiling fans can be helpful as well. If you reverse the blade direction and they are spinning clockwise, this can move warmer air down from the ceiling.

Check your furniture and be prepared to rearrange things. You may have a couch, chair, or other large piece of furniture directly over a vent. Moving the furniture will help with air flow.

There’s nothing we can do to stop the winter months from coming, but with a little care and attention, we can make these months much more comfortable and more energy efficient as well.

Please visit the Citizens’ Environmental Commission at bit.ly/DklbCEC and the City of DeKalb Facebook page. Have a wonderful, sustainable 2024!