Pottawatomie Garden Club to host community picnic June 28 in St. Charles

The Pottawatomie Garden Club of St. Charles (Photo provided by Christie Slack )

The Pottawatomie Garden Club of St. Charles will host a community picnic for community members to celebrate the United States 250th anniversary.

The picnic will run from noon to 3 p.m. June 28 at Baker United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles.

The picnic features games and entertainment. Picnic food also will be served.

Tickets are free for children ages 10 and under and $15 for adults prior to June 21. The ticket prices will increase to $20 June 22 and at the picnic. To buy tickets, visit pottagardenclub.org.