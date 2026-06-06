Kankakee Kultivators Celebrate 250 Years With Garden Tour and Artisan Faire

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club invites the community to its annual “Town and Country Garden Tour and Artisan Faire” on June 25. This year’s theme, “Liberty in Full Bloom,” celebrates America’s 250th birthday.
The garden tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include a boxed lunch from Bennett-Curtis House.
The Artisan Faire runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public — no garden tour ticket required.
What to Expect
Visitors will tour seven private gardens and one public garden, plus bonus stops at the Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Gardens at Small Park. The Artisan Faire takes place at Small Park, featuring local vendors, raffles, food, drinks, and treats.
Where to Buy Tickets
Tickets are available at:
• Benoit Greenhouses, Kankakee
• Busse & Rieck Florist, Kankakee
• Tholens Landscape & Garden Center, Bourbonnais
• Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, Grant Park
• Whitmore Ace Hardware, Manteno
Or contact the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on Facebook.
Proceeds support the Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park, as well as scholarships for area horticulture students at Kankakee Community College.
The club is accepting applications for the Artisan Faire. Contact Connie Lemon at connielemon56@gmail.com or message the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kankakeekultivators .