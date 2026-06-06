Kankakee Kultivators Celebrate 250 Years With Garden Tour and Artisan Faire

The stunning gardens of Jeff and Kim Bennett await you at this year's Kankakee Kultivators Garden Tour and Artisan Faire. Over the past 6 years, the gardens of this modern-styled home, nestled in mature oak and walnut, have been lovingly recreated and nurtured by the Bennetts. Working with the foundation of the 36 year-old established garden beds, they have transformed this woodland gem, with each season bringing a new look to their landscape. Gardens and wildflowers now surround the pond, where their grandchildren enjoy the sport of catch and release. Additional perennials have been added to the playhouse and playground area creating a charming space where one can pause and enjoy a glass of lemonade and take in the beautiful views of the river and gardens. (Photo Provided by Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club)

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club invites the community to its annual “Town and Country Garden Tour and Artisan Faire” on June 25. This year’s theme, “Liberty in Full Bloom,” celebrates America’s 250th birthday.

The garden tour runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include a boxed lunch from Bennett-Curtis House.

The Artisan Faire runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public — no garden tour ticket required.

What to Expect

Visitors will tour seven private gardens and one public garden, plus bonus stops at the Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Gardens at Small Park. The Artisan Faire takes place at Small Park, featuring local vendors, raffles, food, drinks, and treats.

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets are available at:

• Benoit Greenhouses, Kankakee

• Busse & Rieck Florist, Kankakee

• Tholens Landscape & Garden Center, Bourbonnais

• Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, Grant Park

• Whitmore Ace Hardware, Manteno

Or contact the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on Facebook.

Proceeds support the Column Garden and Let Freedom Ring Garden at Governor Small Memorial Park, as well as scholarships for area horticulture students at Kankakee Community College.

The club is accepting applications for the Artisan Faire. Contact Connie Lemon at connielemon56@gmail.com or message the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kankakeekultivators .