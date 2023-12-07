Genoa Lions Club names Melvin Jones Fellowship Award recipient

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Lion Todd Merritt.

Merritt received the award at a ceremony Oct. 18 at the Genoa Veteran’s Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

The ceremony was officiated by Genoa Lions Club President Mike Dreska. The award was presented by former District 1J Governor Rick Tonozzi. Attendees included Genoa Lions members, Brenda Merritt, Jeff Merritt, Merritt’s brothers, and their spouses.

Merritt joined the Genoa Lions in October of 1998. He served as the club’s president three times and as club treasurer since 2012. Merritt first served as president in 2004 and is a constant Genoa Lions board member. His father, Orrin Merritt Jr., joined the club in 1952 and earned the award in 1996. Merritt’s attention to detail has helped the club thrive.

The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is given to a Lions member who has demonstrated active participation in the community and embodies the Lion motto of “We Serve.”

(Left to right); Genoa Lion Todd Merritt and former District 1J Governor Rick Tonozzi (Photo provided by the Genoa Lions Club )