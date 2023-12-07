Egyptian Theatre accepting donations for Theatre Birthday Club

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will accept donations of $94 or more for its Birthday Club to celebrate its 94th birthday.

The donations will be accepted through December, according to a news release.

The donations will allow the theatre to continue to grow its programs. The funds also help ensure the theater’s future and events. To donate, visit egyptiantheatre.org or send via mail to the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Egyptian Theatre was built in 1929. The theater was designed to reflect the era’s Egyptian obsession. The Preservation of Egyptian Theatre, Inc., was created to save the theater after it almost closed in 1978. The organization also protects the theater’s integrity as a regional arts center for entertainment and community involvement.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.