Here’s who’s filed for 2024 Primary election in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – There won’t be many contested local races when DeKalb County voters head to the polls for the spring primary, if candidate filings with the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office hold.
Voters in the March 19 primary election will get to weigh in on candidates seeking their respective party’s nomination for president, Congress and the Illinois General Assembly. They’ll also get to weigh in on candidates seeking nominations for several countywide offices including state’s attorney, coroner, circuit court clerk and DeKalb County Board seats in all 12 districts.
Locally, voters will see contested races for the Republican candidate for DeKalb County coroner, and Republican contested races for DeKalb County Board seats in districts 1 and 12.
On the primary ballots for Springfield seats, voters also will choose between multiple Democrats and Republicans seeking to represent them in the House’s 76th District, and the 37th Senate District. A contested primary for Congressional seat in the Illinois 14th District also is expected.
Voters’ chosen Democrat and Republican candidates who are victorious in the spring Primary will go on to the Nov. 5 General Election in 2024.
Dec. 11 will be the last day for filing objections to nomination papers of candidates. The State Board of Elections has until Jan. 11 to certify candidates to us that have filed with them.
Here’s who filed to run for office in the March 19 Primary election. Races with multiple candidates from the same political party will be contested:
Countywide races
DeKalb County Circuit Clerk:
Lori Grubbs, Republican (incumbent)
Tammie Shered, Democrat
DeKalb County Coroner
*contested Republican primary
Linda Besler, Republican
Brian K. Zarbock, Republican
Cat Prescott, Democrat
DeKalb County State’s Attorney
Riley N. Oncken, Republican
Charles “Chuck” Rose, Democrat
DeKalb County Board, District 1
*contested Republican primary
Lawrence R. West, Republican
Tim Hughes, Republican
Tracy Ash, Democrat
DeKalb County Board, District 1 (for a two-year unexpired term)
Rhonda L. Henke, Republican (incumbent)
Frederick Hall, Democrat
DeKalb County Board, District 2
Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins, Republican (incumbent)
Christopher Schroeder, Democrat
DeKalb County Board, District 3
Amber Quitno, Democrat (incumbent)
Kim E. Coovert, Republican
DeKalb County Board, District 4
Stewart Ogilvie (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 5
Veronica Garia-Martinez, Democrat
Savannah Ilenikhena, Republican (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 6
Meryl Domina, Democrat (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 7
Terri Mann-Lamb, Democrat (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 8
Christopher Porterfield, Democrat (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 9
Ellingsworth Webb, Democrat (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 10
Laura L. Hoffman, Democrat
Susan Smith Lindell, Republican
DeKalb County Board, District 11
Shell (Celeste) DeYoung Dunn, Democrat
Roy E. Plote (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board District 11 (For 2-year unexpired term)
Anna Wilhelmi, Democrat
Joseph R. Marcinkowski, Republican (incumbent)
DeKalb County Board, District 12
*contested Republican primary
Phyllis G. Brown, Republican
Traci Griffin-Lappe, Democrat
Jerry Osland, Republican (incumbent)
State races
House of Representatives
District 76
*contested primaries
Cohen Barnes, of DeKalb, Democrat
Carolyn “Morris” Zasada, of DeKalb, Democrat
Amy “Murri” Briel, of Ottawa, Democrat
Liz Bishop, of La Salle, Republican
Crystal Loughran, of Peru, Republican
70th District
Jeff Keicher (incubment), Republican
Randi Olson, Democrat
74th District
Bradley J. Fritts (incumbent), Republican
David Simpson, Democrat
89th District
Tony M. McCombie, Republican (incumbent)
Senate
37th District
*contested primaries
Li Arellano Jr., Republican
Chris Bishop, Republican
Tim Yager, Republican
45th District
Dennis M. Reboletti, Republican
Martha “Marti” Deuter, Democrat
Congressional races
*contested primaries
Democrat Bill Foster (incumbent), Naperville
Democrat Qasim Rashid, Naperville
Republican Jerry Evans, Warrenville
Republican Susan Hathaway-Altman, Geneva
Republican Kent Mercado, Bartlett
*contested primaries
Democrat Lauren Underwood, Naperville (incumbent)
Republican James T. Marter, Oswego
Republican Darin LaHood, Peoria