Kishwaukee Valley Art League honors young artists

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League recently presented Art of Giving Student Awards to DeKalb High School students (from left) Claire Lancaste and Naomi Ortiz and Sycamore High School students Taylor Wesley and Katelyn Horn. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League recently honored young artists from local high schools.

The group presented Art of Giving Student Awards to Sycamore High School students Katelyn Horn and Taylor Wesley and DeKalb High School students Naomy Ortiz and Claire Lancaste at its meeting on Nov. 2.

They students presented examples of their work and explained their technique and vision during the meeting. Monetary awards were given to the students and their schools.

The art league has several events and workshops planned this month.

The group will participate in the Winter Chocolate Walk event to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in downtown Sycamore. Attendees can visit downtown Sycamore businesses to shop and sample chocolate treats. The league will serve hot chocolate and host its annual “Greet The Artists” event at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St. KVAL artists will also demonstrate, show and sell their artwork.

Winter Chocolate Walk participants can leave an entry card with their name and phone number at their final locations. Four attendees will be picked to win a prize. Entry cards and hot cocoa mugs are available at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

A new “Sticker Class” will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Gallery on State. The class is open to ages 8 and older. The fee is $10 per person. Supplies will be provided. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit facebook.com/kval.nfp.org or Gallery on State.

The league will continue to host its Holiday Arts and Crafts Market through December. Shoppers can visit the gallery to view and buy various holiday gift items. The market also features 2D and 3D artwork by KVAL artists.

For more information, visit www.kval-nfp.org.