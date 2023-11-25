November 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Dimensions dancers to perform Dec. 1 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Adelyn Cordes, (left), and Everly Johnson, both from DeKalb dance in the window of Blu Door Decor Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, during the Second Fridays event, themed “Tinsel and Traditions.”

Students from Dimensions Dance Academy will perform in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses during the “Tinsel N’ Tutus” event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses for the school’s third annual “Tinsel N’ Tutus” event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Participants can watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Several businesses also will have their own activities.

Activities at featured businesses include:

  • Dimensions Dance Academy – Photo opportunity with the Sugar Plum Fairy, jewelry sale fundraiser and a free to-go bracelet craft.
  • LindsayRae.Me Photography – Henna artist, permanent jewelry artist, drinks and snacks.
  • Class VI – Mulled wine to-go and wine and cheese boards.
  • Tapa La Luna – To-go wine, beer and cocktails.
  • Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe – Complimentary refreshments and a DeKalb Public Library bookmark craft table.
  • Byer’s Brewing Company – S’mores roasting with Century 21 Circle, “Holidays in Barb City” seasonal beer, a visit with Santa, and caricature drawings in black and white for $20 or in color for $30.
  • Ducky’s Formal Wear – Refreshments and 10% off sale.
  • Perchance250 – 10% off sale.
  • El Jimador – Churros, hot chocolate and to-go adult beverages.
  • Willrett’s Flower Company – Create a DIY tree ornament for $5.
  • Create Health Mobility Clinic – Hosting Sophie’s Sweets, Tinsel N’ Tutus scavenger hunt, and face decorating by Face Painting by Cate.
  • Cracker Jax – 20% off sale.
  • La Calle – To-go Saint Nickarita and La Calle Kish Water cocktails.
  • Hometown Sports Bar & Grill – To-go beverages.
  • Canvas Hair Studio – Temporary tinsel extensions for $5 or two for $8.
  • The Herbal Oracle LLC – Photo opportunity with Elsa.
  • Kid Stuff – Stocking stuffer sale and letter writing to Santa.
  • Found Home and Vintage Marketplace – Hot chocolate and sweet treats.
  • Aurora Music Company – Holiday music by DeKalb High School musicians and “Santa’s Mailroom” moving window display.
  • Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co. – To-go beverages and 20% off a meal for event attendees.
  • Jubilee Artisans – Performances by DeKalb High School musicians.
  • Stage Coach Players – Singing across downtown.

The event’s proceeds will support the Dimensions Youth Ballet, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities in DeKalb.

For information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.