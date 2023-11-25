Dimensions dancers to perform Dec. 1 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses for the school’s third annual “Tinsel N’ Tutus” event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
Participants can watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Several businesses also will have their own activities.
Activities at featured businesses include:
- Dimensions Dance Academy – Photo opportunity with the Sugar Plum Fairy, jewelry sale fundraiser and a free to-go bracelet craft.
- LindsayRae.Me Photography – Henna artist, permanent jewelry artist, drinks and snacks.
- Class VI – Mulled wine to-go and wine and cheese boards.
- Tapa La Luna – To-go wine, beer and cocktails.
- Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe – Complimentary refreshments and a DeKalb Public Library bookmark craft table.
- Byer’s Brewing Company – S’mores roasting with Century 21 Circle, “Holidays in Barb City” seasonal beer, a visit with Santa, and caricature drawings in black and white for $20 or in color for $30.
- Ducky’s Formal Wear – Refreshments and 10% off sale.
- Perchance250 – 10% off sale.
- El Jimador – Churros, hot chocolate and to-go adult beverages.
- Willrett’s Flower Company – Create a DIY tree ornament for $5.
- Create Health Mobility Clinic – Hosting Sophie’s Sweets, Tinsel N’ Tutus scavenger hunt, and face decorating by Face Painting by Cate.
- Cracker Jax – 20% off sale.
- La Calle – To-go Saint Nickarita and La Calle Kish Water cocktails.
- Hometown Sports Bar & Grill – To-go beverages.
- Canvas Hair Studio – Temporary tinsel extensions for $5 or two for $8.
- The Herbal Oracle LLC – Photo opportunity with Elsa.
- Kid Stuff – Stocking stuffer sale and letter writing to Santa.
- Found Home and Vintage Marketplace – Hot chocolate and sweet treats.
- Aurora Music Company – Holiday music by DeKalb High School musicians and “Santa’s Mailroom” moving window display.
- Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co. – To-go beverages and 20% off a meal for event attendees.
- Jubilee Artisans – Performances by DeKalb High School musicians.
- Stage Coach Players – Singing across downtown.
The event’s proceeds will support the Dimensions Youth Ballet, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities in DeKalb.
For information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.