Dimensions dancers to perform Dec. 1 in DeKalb

Students from Dimensions Dance Academy will perform in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses during the “Tinsel N’ Tutus” event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses for the school’s third annual “Tinsel N’ Tutus” event to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Participants can watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Several businesses also will have their own activities.

Activities at featured businesses include:

Dimensions Dance Academy – Photo opportunity with the Sugar Plum Fairy, jewelry sale fundraiser and a free to-go bracelet craft.

LindsayRae.Me Photography – Henna artist, permanent jewelry artist, drinks and snacks.

Class VI – Mulled wine to-go and wine and cheese boards.

Tapa La Luna – To-go wine, beer and cocktails.

Robin’s Nest Bookshoppe – Complimentary refreshments and a DeKalb Public Library bookmark craft table.

Byer’s Brewing Company – S’mores roasting with Century 21 Circle, “Holidays in Barb City” seasonal beer, a visit with Santa, and caricature drawings in black and white for $20 or in color for $30.

Ducky’s Formal Wear – Refreshments and 10% off sale.

Perchance250 – 10% off sale.

El Jimador – Churros, hot chocolate and to-go adult beverages.

Willrett’s Flower Company – Create a DIY tree ornament for $5.

Create Health Mobility Clinic – Hosting Sophie’s Sweets, Tinsel N’ Tutus scavenger hunt, and face decorating by Face Painting by Cate.

Cracker Jax – 20% off sale.

La Calle – To-go Saint Nickarita and La Calle Kish Water cocktails.

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill – To-go beverages.

Canvas Hair Studio – Temporary tinsel extensions for $5 or two for $8.

The Herbal Oracle LLC – Photo opportunity with Elsa.

Kid Stuff – Stocking stuffer sale and letter writing to Santa.

Found Home and Vintage Marketplace – Hot chocolate and sweet treats.

Aurora Music Company – Holiday music by DeKalb High School musicians and “Santa’s Mailroom” moving window display.

Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co. – To-go beverages and 20% off a meal for event attendees.

Jubilee Artisans – Performances by DeKalb High School musicians.

Stage Coach Players – Singing across downtown.

The event’s proceeds will support the Dimensions Youth Ballet, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities in DeKalb.

For information, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.