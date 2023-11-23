Nominate a DeKalb County education professional for Excellence in Education awards

The Excellence in Education Awards acknowledge and honor those who go above and beyond in the education field (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County residents are invited to nominate a deserving education professional for an Excellence in Education Award meant to honor teachers, administrators and support staff.

Award winners receive $1,000 and public recognition during an awards ceremony planned for spring 2024, according to a news release. The deadline is Nov. 30.

Visit dekalbccf.org/eie to submit a nomination and for additional details.

Given annually, the Excellence in Education Awards honor outstanding teachers, administrators, and support staff in DeKalb County. Every public school district and private school in DeKalb County is eligible to nominate a person for each of the following areas:

Pre-K – 5th Grade Teacher

6th – 8th Grade Teacher

9th – 12th Grade Teacher

Administration

Support Staff (e.g., secretaries, classroom aides, custodians, food service, bus drivers, and maintenance)

The awards are made possible through the generosity of Yvonne Johnson, a retired elementary school teacher from the Sycamore School District. Yvonne established the DeKalb County Excellence in Education Award Fund in 1999 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Submitted nominations are sent to the nominee’s school district for review by the district nomination committee. For more information, contact Community Foundation Grants Director Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or j.willis@dekalbccf.org.