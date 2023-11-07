Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s in DeKalb to offer complimentary meals for veterans

Shaw Local file photo – Volunteer James Brantley, a US Marine Corps veteran from DeKalb, hands a meal to Ed Bauer, a US Army veteran from Waterman, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during a Veterans Day drive-thru dinner event hosted by the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda's. All veterans received free meals during the event. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, along with the Elks Clubs of DeKalb and Sycamore, will be back at it on Veterans Day, teaming up to sponsor complimentary meals for those who have served.

On Saturday, the restaurant, 302 Grove St., will serve as host to the annual drive-thru dinner, providing meals on the house to local veterans.

Restaurant owner Bill McMahon said he’s glad to be working in partnership with the Elks Clubs of DeKalb and Sycamore to make these complimentary meals possible.

“[I’m one] of my five siblings, and they all served,” he said. “I appreciate their service. I appreciate what we have in this country today because of the veterans.

“I definitely think that veterans need to be thanked. I think that we probably take them for granted, the freedoms that we have.”

The initiative first started in 2020, when many restaurants closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. Around that time, the Elks Clubs of DeKalb and Sycamore reached out to the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s inquiring about ways to help restaurants and veterans.

McMahon said the plan is to keep this initiative going.

“We still do it as a drive-thru dinner,” McMahon said. “We’ve had good luck with a homestyle, Midwestern roast pork and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, DeKalb County corn, applesauce, roll and butter kind of meal that the veterans have enjoyed the last three years. We’ve kept the menu the same. It’s worked out really well.”

The dinner costs $17 for nonveterans.

McMahon said budgeting and shopping for the drive-thru dinner has gone smoother this year compared with previous years.

“Last year, we had all the shortages,” he said. “It’s gotten much easier because, you know, what was an issue was last year all of a sudden you’d go to order those to-go boxes. We’re boxing up 400, 500, 600 meals. You go to order them, and then all of a sudden they’re not there at the suppliers because of the supply chain issues over there. This year, it’s more back to normal.”

Last year, organizers behind the initiative provided more than 400 veterans with complimentary meals.

McMahon said the Elks Clubs of DeKalb and Sycamore have played an instrumental part in making this year’s drive-thru dinner happen.

“Now we’re doing a lot more meals,” he said. “People are buying a lot more food online, and they’re making donations online. So it’s really the DeKalb-Sycamore Elks are spearheading it.”

As a proponent for veterans causes, McMahon said, he encourages people in the community to get involved in the initiative.

“The public can support this by buying a meal,” McMahon said. “The proceeds from their purchase go to fund the veterans’ meals.”

For veterans or those who know of a veteran who would like a meal, call 815-756-2345, stop by the restaurant or visit thelincolninn.com.