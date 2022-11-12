DeKalb restaurant hands out more than 300 free meals to area veterans: ‘The veterans have all served for us’

DeKALB – More than 300 orders were placed in advance Friday for a drive-thru dinner held at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s meant to be the business’s chance to give back to area veterans.
It was all part of an effort orchestrated by the family-owned restaurant at 302 Grove St., along with the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs.
James Brantley, a DeKalb resident, DeKalb Elks Club member and a Marine veteran, was among several handing out meals to patrons Friday.
“It’s a great feeling seeing the smiles on their face and thanking me for all we do,” Brantley said.
Bill McMahon, the owner of the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, said his end goal is simple.
“[It’s] just to thank our veterans,” McMahon said. “This is a great community. The veterans have all served for us. I’m not a veteran myself, but just to go out there and say thank you.”
The drive-thru dinner made use of volunteers from both the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs and some staff from the Lincoln Inn to make the event possible, organizers said.
The dinner cost $17, and it consisted of roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and sweet corn. The proceeds went to help reimburse meal costs for the restaurant to be able to provide the food free for area veterans.
McMahon said the event is a big undertaking. They started prepping meals Wednesday.
“Last year, we did about 400 meals,” McMahon said. “We’re hoping to give out about 450 meals.”
McMahon said restaurants and Elks clubs teamed up to buy the food for the meals.
“We bought it, but we did get some donations,” McMahon said. “People have been very kind, very generous. The public, when they know that I’ve been doing this, they’ve come in and they’ve dropped off cash. Gordon’s Food Service – one of my suppliers – knew that we were buying loose pork from them, so they donated a case of pork loins. Most we bought.”
Steffanie Barringer, a past exalted ruler for the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 and chairman of committees, said the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs donated $2,500 to the drive-thru dinner. The funds went to help pay for the cost of the food, which she hopes will go a long way in promoting good.
“Food prices are outrageous right now,” Barringer said. “That money is definitely going to pay for all of those meals.”
McMahon said the drive-thru dinner couldn’t happen without the contribution of the many volunteers.
“I’m very grateful for both the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs and the veterans,” he said.