DeKalb restaurant hands out more than 300 free meals to area veterans: ‘The veterans have all served for us’

Volunteer James Brantley, a US Marine Corps veteran from DeKalb, hands a meal to Ed Bauer, a US Army veteran from Waterman, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, during a Veterans Day drive-thru dinner event hosted by the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda's. All veterans received free meals during the event. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)