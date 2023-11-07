Jubilee Artisans to open at site of former bridal, formal wear store in DeKalb

DeKalb – The opening of a new art consignment shop at the site of a former bridal and formal wear store in downtown DeKalb could help foster a growing sense of community among local artists.

Dubbed Jubilee Artisans, the establishment at 128 E. Lincoln Highway plans to host a grand opening Nov. 16 with a Meet the Artists Show and reception.

Owner Christy Andrews said she is modeling the shop after another she had the opportunity to visit elsewhere.

“I got the inspiration on a trip with my mom and my sister to Louisville, Kentucky,” Andrews said. “There is a shop with this concept called Revelry in Louisville, Kentucky. It is essentially a retail shop [the] same as mine that offers home decor, painting, greeting cards, gift items, apparel and accessories, and all of those things are created by local artists and artisans. I just thought that was an amazing concept. So I decided to bring it to my hometown of DeKalb, Illinois.”

Jubilee Artisans already has 14 artists on board with having their work sold online through the store’s website.

Andrews said she hopes to grow the number of local artists featured.

“I hope to have many more artists that are going to sign up once we open [and] once they see the full concept,” Andrews said.

Jubilee Artisans intends to showcase themed collections with opening receptions on a monthly basis.

On Dec. 12, the theme for all featured artwork on display at the shop will be pine trees.

The store also will promote the works of a featured artist each month.

“Their work will be featured toward the front of the store,” she said. “Every third Saturday during the day, I am going to have that artist come and create something live in the store for our customers to come and watch.”

Jubilee Artisans will be set up so that local artists can rent one of eight of what Andrews calls “creative studios,” or semi-private rooms.

“I’ve got them set up where they’re going to have tables and chairs,” Andrews said. “I’ve got two large-scale easels. There’s going to be an additional studio that’s going to have a laptop and a printer for any printing needs that artists may have.”

One thing Andrews said could happen is local artists could rent these spaces to hold classes if they’d like.

Andrews said she is excited to show the community what Jubilee Artisans is all about.

“I’m really about fostering this creativity throughout our community and giving it a place,” Andrews said. “I’m really, really excited about the studio rentals. I know from having the artists in my own family that there was constraints when they wanted to create something. There wasn’t enough space. There wasn’t an easel large enough for what they wanted to do. … I think that having these creative studio rentals is going to become something that all of the artists are going to think about it.”

Andrews said she cannot wait to join the downtown DeKalb business scene.

“I’m just getting in and jumping in with both feet for this holiday shopping season,” she said. “I hope that as people come and visit and see what’s available that they’re impressed and they want to come back. My plan is to keep rotating out artists as far as the work that they’re doing and always having something new and fresh for the customers to give them a reason to keep coming back.”