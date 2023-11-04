DeKalb man allegedly broke into couple’s bedroom, violently beat one until unconscious in middle of night

Jose A. Aguilar, 40, of DeKalb, was arrested Oct. 29, 2023 by Sycamore police in connection to an alleged home invasion, violent assault on a man March 31, 2023, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man allegedly broke into a couple’s bedroom while they slept in the middle of the night, beat one of them into unconsciousness and told one victim that he did it “because he was upset and jealous,” according to court records.

Jose A. Aguilar, 40, of DeKalb was arrested Oct. 29 by Sycamore police at Cub & Spank’s bar, 113 N. Maple St., according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office. Aguilar has been wanted on a $500,000 bond warrant since March 31, the same day of the violent assault, according to DeKalb County court records. He was indicted May 1.

Aguilar is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated battery. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

As of Friday, Aguilar remained held in the DeKalb County Jail without release, pending a Tuesday hearing. He appeared for a bond reduction hearing on Halloween in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen represented by defense attorney Michelle Dietrich of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

Dietrich filed a motion for Aguilar’s pretrial release Oct. 31. The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny his release Nov. 2, records show.

Pedersen is expected to rule on the motions at a 2:30 p.m. hearing Tuesday.

At 2:30 a.m. March 31, DeKalb police received a 911 call from one of two victims, a woman who lived in the home, alleging that Aguilar had attacked a man inside the home and then left on foot.

The second victim, a man, suffered serious injuries in the assault, according to court records filed March 31. He was taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

DeKalb police reported that the man suffered a fracture of the interior nasal spine and a fracture on the bridge of his nose. The man had to be referred to a Chicago eye clinic for a possible retinal injury.

Police at the scene saw blood on the sheets in the bedroom, and a screen from a nearby window was removed where Aguilar was alleged to have broken into the home, court records show.

In an interview later at the hospital, the man told police he had been asleep in bed next to the woman when he awoke to hear his dog barking and growling. He then saw a man, allegedly Aguilar, standing next to the bed.

The man tried to alert the woman to the break-in. Aguilar allegedly asked the man to leave, but he refused.

Aguilar began to attack the man in his bed, and the man lost consciousness, according to court records. He later came to and “next remembered spitting up blood in the kitchen,” according to a DeKalb police synopsis filed March 31 in court.

Police also interviewed the woman victim, who said she woke up that morning to see Aguilar allegedly standing in her bedroom on the side of the bed, where the other victim lay. She alleged that Aguilar asked her to ask the man to leave, and she refused. She said she then saw Aguilar beat the man.

The woman told police that she tried to get Aguilar off the man. She said Aguilar only stopped beating the man when the man stopped screaming, according to court records.

The woman told police that she believes Aguilar broke into the home because the screen of a window had been removed and could be seen behind a nearby garbage can.

She told police that she spoke with Aguilar over the phone after the attack, and Aguilar allegedly said “he did what he did because he was upset and jealous,” according to the DeKalb police synopsis.