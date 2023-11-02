The Local Scene in DeKalb County: Day of the Dead event, 24-hour Veterans Vigil, Holiday Craft Mart and more (Shaw Local News Network)

1. Inaugural Day of the Dead “Celebration of Life” event: From 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown DeKalb. The event will feature music, food, dance, face painting, a photo booth, flower crown workshop and multiple community ofrenda displays, altars created to help honor loved ones who’ve died.

Activities will take place at downtown businesses throughout the afternoon, including at El Jimador Mexican Grill, La Calle Bar and Music Venue, Debutantes Beauty School, Willrett Flower Co., Create Health Mobility Clinic, DeKalb Public Library, Byers Brewing Co. and more.

Admission to the event is free. Some offerings during the event will include a fee.

For a full event itinerary and more information, visit facebook.com/events/6679612645416958.

2. Annual DeKalb County 24-Hour Veterans Vigil closing ceremony: Set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. The vigil starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday. The posting of the guards will start at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Any veteran who wishes to assist by standing a guard watch should contact Dwain Adkins at 815-895-6927. There are 24 guard watches of one hour each. More than one veteran can stand watch at the same time. The community is invited to attend Saturday’s closing ceremony, which will feature guest speakers state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Adkins.

3. Think Floyd USA: Set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. The concert will celebrate the music of Pink Floyd. A tribute to Dean Martin starring Joe Scalissi and his band will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Holiday Craft Mart: Runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Midwest Sportsplex, 212 W. Woodlawn St., Hinckley. Admission is free but event-goers are encouraged to bring a nonperishable item for the Hinckley Area Food Pantry. Names of folks who donate items will be entered in a raffle.

For more information, call 815-552-8500.

5. Open Poetry Reading with DeKalb Poetry Guild: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Yusunas Meeting Room on the lower level of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. Do you love poetry? Are you a poet in your off time? Meet with the like-minded folks of the DeKalb Poetry Guild. Get to know the members and learn about the organization. Attendees are encouraged to bring a poem to share. It does not need to be one you wrote. This program is intended for teens and adults. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org, call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or visit dkpl.org/events.

