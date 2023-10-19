5 things to do in DeKalb County: Haunted corn maze, ‘Night Witches’, Howl-O-Ween and more

Shaw Local file photo – Mark and Lisa Lockett of Downers Grove take their granddaughter Lexie Ruschke apple picking at the Jonamac Orchard in Malta on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Local Scene for DeKalb County, week of Oct. 19, 2023

1. Jonamac Orchard Haunted Corn Maze: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28, Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. Timed tickets sold to the 10-acre labyrinth, intended for ages 13 and older.

Also: Fall Festival and apple picking: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. Family entertainment at 10 a.m. by showman Jason Kollum; live music by Tutti Loops from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch service provided by For Your Apetito and The Olive Branch food trucks.

For more information, visit www.jonamacorchard.com.

2. Stage Coach Players presents “The Night Witches”: Runs 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21, 27, 28; 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 28, at the theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Among the first women in aviation combat, The Night Witches, the 588th Night Bomber Regiment, flew in stripped-down airplanes made of canvas and wood, and dropped bombs on Nazi camps during World War II.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com.

3. Indian Valley Theatre’s “Tin Woman”: Runs 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21, 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The “Tin Woman” is based on real life events, and tells the story, through humor, of a woman named Joy who isn’t sure she deserves a second chance after a heart transplant. A couple, meanwhile, mourns the death of their son, Jack, whose heart was donated.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.indianvalleytheatre.com.

4. Sycamore Lions free pumpkin giveaway: Get in the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival spirit (for free) at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Wally Thurow Tribute Statue at Somonauk and Elm streets. Free pumpkins will be provided by the Lions Club and Theis Farm Market. The Sycamore Lions Club also hosts the annual pumpkin decorating contest during Pumpkin Fest, which runs Oct. 25 through Oct. 29 downtown. Participants can drop off their decorated pumpkins on Wednesday, Oct. 25, when the festival kicks off.

For more information, visit www.sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

5. Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest: Begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Hosted by the DeKalb Park District. Bring your costumed dog to the dog park for the annual costume contest. Free to participate. Prizes are awarded for most “Spook-tacular,” “Howling” with Laughter and Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo. Register your dog on site between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Judging will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.