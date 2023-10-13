5 things to do in DeKalb County: 116th NIU Homecoming, food truck festival, The Haunted Page and more

1. 116th NIU homecoming: Events throughout the weekend.

Down Home in Downtown DeKalb Block Party: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday along Lincoln highway in downtown DeKalb. All are welcome. The party will feature a kid zone, classic car show, March of the Huskies, pep rally, food trucks, discounts at local businesses and more.

Huskie Hour with DeKalb County Bold Spirits from 3 to 5 p.m. at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta. The event is open to the public. $30 per person, for 21 and older. Join fellow Huskies for a tasting event from DeKalb County’s local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Fall-inspired cocktails and appetizers also will be offered. Food provided by Keg & Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Co. For information, call Dana King at 815-753-5421 or email dking1@niu.edu.

NIU Huskies vs. Ohio Bobcats football kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway. For tickets to the game and more information, visit niuhuskies.com.

For information and a full homecoming event itinerary, visit calendar.niu.edu/homecoming.

2. “Dialogue” and “The Remaining, Mourn ...” exhibition: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, also open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Northern Illinois University Art Museum, Art Museum Galleries, Altgeld Hall First Floor, 595 College Ave., DeKalb. A closing reception is planned from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15. A “Dialogue” artist talk with Michael Coppage will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall 125.

For information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

3. The Haunted Page: Tricks and Tales for October Eves: 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday. Event open for all ages, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. It’s presented by William Pack, a magician, storyteller and author. In 2001, Pack taught actor Will Smith sleight of hand for his portrayal of Muhammad Ali in the film “Ali.” No registration is required.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700, email chelsear@dkpl.org or visit dkpl.org.

4. Food Truck Festival: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Midwest Sportsplex, 212 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hinckley. Event includes several food trucks, live music by Shade Tree Co., and a bounce house for kids. Indoor seating will be available, with the Plex Lounge serving cocktails. Free admission.

For information, call 815-552-8500.

5. Eclipse Viewing Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. Enjoy viewing the solar eclipse while doing a craft and indulging in a treat. Special eclipse glasses will be available in the lobby starting at 11 a.m. The eclipse is expected to last most of the day but will be at its darkest around noon. Event is free and open to all. Glasses provided on a first come, first serve basis.

For information, email Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568 ext. 2150.

