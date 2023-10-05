5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Harvest Festival, Discover 4-H Festival, horror film series and more

1. Plant Adopt or Swap: Set for 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. Meant for adults. Participants can bring in a plant or plant cutting, and swap it for a new plant. Those who don’t have any to swap, still can adopt a new plant. Houseplants of all kinds are welcome, but people should only bring pots they are willing to part with.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, email brittak@dkpl.org, or visit www.dkpl.org.

2. Casey’s Safe Haven “Down on the Farm” Open House: Set for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Casey’s Safe Haven Holistic Horse Rescue, 8N005 Route 47, Maple Park. The 10th anniversary celebration offers a guided tour of the barn and pastures, including Prince with Mitch Bornstein, trainer and author of “Last Chance Mustang” and “Resident Petunia Donkey,” barbecue and refreshments, craft vendors, live music and raffles. Event tickets cost $40 for adults, and $15 for children ages 5-12.

For information, call 773-964-3217, email musicgal74@gmail.com, or visit caseyssafehaven.org.

3. Genoa Harvest Festival: Friday through Saturday at various locations around downtown Genoa. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with a free Outdoor Movie Night at David Carroll Memorial Park, featuring a showing of “Luca.” Participants are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs, and will be offered popcorn and hot cocoa. Saturday’s festivities run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature family-friendly rides, a petting zoo, a classic cars display, food and craft vendors, a Kids’ Concert and Touch a Truck. OpenDoor Coffee’s Fall Makers’ Market also runs Saturday showcasing 70 artisanal vendors selling candles, woodcrafts, home decor, boutique clothing, baked goods, jewelry and more.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

4. Egyptian Horror Film Series: Kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Weekly Tuesday series this month continues with “Friday the 13th: Part Two” on Oct. 10, followed by “The Thing” on Oct. 17; “The Shining” on Oct. 24; and “Halloween” on Oct. 31. Admission costs $10, and $8 for students and seniors age 65 and older, with a $2 discount for Friends of the Egyptian Theatre.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

5. Discover 4-H Festival: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore. Admission to the carnival, hosted by the University of Illinois Extension, is free and open to the public. The carnival features games and activities, including kite-making, a small petting zoo, Bozo Buckets, face-painting, putt-putt golf and painting kindness rocks. Prizes will be available. Popcorn and hot dogs will be served. Attendees also can learn about how to join a 4-H club.

For information, call 815-758-8194.

