September 28, 2023
Third annual Genoa Fall Crawl Saturday

Annual event runs 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with day-of registration available

Downtown Genoa along Main Street (IL Route 72) in Genoa, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

GENOA – The weather is cooling, crisp air lingers and the sounds and tastes of fall are in the air, just in time for the 3rd annual Fall Crawl in Genoa Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, runs 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Registration is open to the public. Those interested also can purchase their tickets at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St. beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $22 and provide entry into the event, a commemorate Fall Crawl cup, 10 sample drink tickets and one full drink, organizers said.

Samples will be throughout Genoa, and also offer participants a chance to explore downtown and surrounding area eateries and more.

For more information, visit www.business.genoaareachamber.com/events/details/2023-fall-crawl-4617