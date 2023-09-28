5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Fall Crawl, Mutt Strut, Art in the Park, NIU STEM Fest and more

1. BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour: 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Learn more about the downtown DeKalb theater’s ghostly guests, as theater staff give a flashlight-only tour to showcase haunted secrets and other ghost stories associated with the historic building. The theater’s Horror Film Series starts Oct. 3. Kick off the spooky season with a double feature of The Wolf Man & The Mummy’s Ghost at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.

For more information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

2. 3rd annual Fall Crawl in downtown Genoa: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration is open to the public aged 21 and older. Those interested also can purchase their tickets at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St. beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $22 and provide entry into the event, a commemorate Fall Crawl cup, 10 sample drink tickets and one full drink, organizers said. Samples will be offered throughout Genoa, and also offer participants a chance to explore downtown and surrounding area eateries and more.

For more information, visit www.business.genoaareachamber.com/events/details/2023-fall-crawl-4617

3. Mutt Strut 5K, 1 Mile Run and Walk-A-Thon: 9 a.m. Saturday benefiting Tails Humane Society at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Participants also can join virtually.

Mutt Strut 5K is a dog-friendly 5K run/walk-a-thon benefiting thousands of animals cared for each year at Tails Humane Society, according to event organizers. The race route follows the DeKalb Nature Trail, beginning and ending at Hopkins Park. New this year, Tails is partnering with Run for the Dogs.

For more information: www.tailshumanesociety.org/events/mutt-strut-5k.

4. NIU STEMFest 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at NIU’s Holmes Student Center, 600 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb and other campus locations. The public is invited for free family fun celebrating science, technology, engineering and math. Science demonstration shows, interactive activities and expert speakers help participants learn about everything from weather to chemistry, electricity to biology.

For more information, visit www.calendar.niu.edu.

5. Art in the Park: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore. A variety of visual artists will have work on display and for sale. There will be activities for kids, including workshops with Do Art Productions from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., presented in partnership with Sycamore Public Library. Tree House Pies will offer pies, cheese, fruit and charcuterie. Also features live music from area musicians throughout the day, with beer and wine available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.sycparks.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.