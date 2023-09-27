Rollo Road bridge in southern DeKalb County closed until further notice

Rollo Road bridge is closed until further notice in rural southern DeKalb County, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Highway Department.

Road work began Tuesday for bridge and culvert replacement between Suydam and Chicago roads in Paw Paw Township on Rollo Road, said DeKalb County Engineer Nathan Schwartz.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. Work is expected to be complete later this year, though no date has yet been set.

Oregon-based Martin and Company Excavating is the contractor for the bridge work.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling 815-756-9513 or emailing highway@dekalbcounty.org.