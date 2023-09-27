FBI, DeKalb police probe nets 5 arrests on illegal drug charges

DeKALB – A three-year investigation involving DeKalb police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies throughout northern Illinois have resulted in the arrest of five men from DeKalb, Sycamore and Aurora on various illegal drug charges, authorities said.
Two additional men not in police custody also are being sought on drug charges and warrants have been issued in their arrest, court records show.
Undercover police officers made multiple controlled buys in different cities during the investigation aimed at curbing violent crime in DeKalb, police said in a news release. The investigation culminated in August and September as authorities executed search warrants and made the various arrests.
“The goal of the operation was to apprehend alleged gang members who are suspected to be responsible for a series of crimes that occurred between January 2020 and August 2023,” DeKalb police said in the release.
According to DeKalb County court records, DeKalb police and FBI agents cooperated in a joint drug investigation that involved sending undercover police officers in to buy cocaine from the alleged dealers. The undercover officers would reach out to the alleged suspects, who also were under police surveillance, ask to buy drugs and then meet up with the alleged dealers.
Tests conducted at the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration North Central Laboratory in Chicago identified the drugs the undercover agents acquired as cocaine.
As a result of these investigations, five men were arrested and face criminal felony drug charges. If convicted, the men each could face up to 15 years in prison. Arrests warrants are out for two more men.
Rodrigo Rabelo, 41, of the 1300 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An undercover agent through the DeKalb Police Department and FBI solicited Rabelo on Aug. 17, 2022, to sell them less than 15 grams of cocaine, according to court records. Rabelo is represented by defense attorney Liam Dixon and was being held at the DeKalb County Jail awaiting a hearing at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition Tuesday to deny his pretrial release, court records show.
Jowell S. Estrada, 30, of the 2400 block of Williams Way, DeKalb, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An undercover agent solicited Estrada on Aug. 25, 2022, to sell them more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb, according to court records. Estrada was being held in the DeKalb County Jail, and Judge Philip Montgomery issued a $200,000 bond on Sept. 7 before pretrial guidelines were enacted under the new SAFE-T Act provisions. He’s represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, and is set to appear in court at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, court records show.
Lequan V. Johnson, 38, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An undercover agent solicited Johnson on Dec. 3, 2021, to sell them less than 1 gram of cocaine in a parking lot in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb, according to court records. Johnson is being held at the DeKalb County Jail with a $100,000 bond Montgomery issued on Sept. 7. He’s set to appear in court next at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 23, court records show.
Jason E. Bock, 24, of the 300 block of West Sycamore Street, Sycamore, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An undercover agent solicited Bock on Dec. 8, 2021, to sell them more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine in a parking lot in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb, according to court records. Bock was being held at the DeKalb County Jail with a $100,000 reduced bond DeKalb County Judge Joseph Pedersen issued on Sept. 14 before pretrial guidelines were enacted under the new SAFE-T Act provisions. Pedersen granted Bock pretrial release under the new system, however, on Monday, court records show. Bock is next set to appear in court at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Marcos Esquivel, 38, of the 500 block of Lake Street, Aurora, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. An undercover agent solicited Esquivel on March 3, 2021, to sell them more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine in a parking lot in the 2100 block of East Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, according to court records. Montgomery imposed on Esquivel a $5,000 recognizance bond on Sept. 9, records show. He was released Sept. 11. He awaits a court date at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12.
Joe J. Silva, 32, and Reginald B. Hopkins, 31, of Chicago, both are charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Neither were in police custody as of Tuesday, however, records show.
DeKalb police said more arrests still could be made.
Agencies that assisted in the investigations include the Sycamore and Rochelle police departments, the Illinois National Guard, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to DeKalb police.