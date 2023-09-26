DeKalb County Community Gardens gets initial nod from DeKalb panel to build CHEF Center

Shaw Local May 18, 2023 file photo – DeKalb County Community Gardens Founder Dan Kenney (shown here in this May 18, 2023 file photo) has submitted a rezoning request on behalf of the DeKalb County Community Gardens to allow the organization to proceed with its long-awaited Community Health Education and Food (CHEF) Center on 8 acres of land in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)