Motorist struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County: Illinois State Police

DeKALB – The driver of a vehicle stalled on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County was struck by another motorist and died at the scene of the incident Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.
Illinois State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said the driver of the stalled automobile was outside the vehicle when a semitrailer struck the vehicle that had stalled in an eastbound lane on near milepost 100.5 on I-88.
Police responded to the incident about 11 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police said. Eastbound I-88 was shut down between DeKalb and Aurora until about 8 a.m. Monday.
The victim and the other motorist involved have not yet been identified, and no further information was released.