5(ish) things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Corn Classic, Taste of DeKalb, Malta’s Fall Garland Fest and more

1. Small Batch Fall Fest, hosted by Sycamore Public Library and Whiskey Acres: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. The library invites people to celebrate the changing of the seasons under the stars at the Historic Tasting Room on the cocktail patio, with dancing to the bluegrass of returning band Frogwater. Offers a food truck, drink specials and buy-one-get-one distillery tour. No registration required.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org.

2. Malta’s Fall Garland Fest: 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday on Adams and Third streets, Malta. The family-friendly street party will offer music, activities, food, drinks and a garland accessory contest. There will be caricature portraits among the festivities, and special events at the Malta Library.

For information, call 815-825-2330, email malta.seedlings@gmail.com or visit maltagarlandfest.com.

3. Sondra King Memorial Crop Hunger Walk: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Forest Preserve, 955 E. State St., Sycamore. The DeKalb County walk follows a wide paved path through the Sycamore Forest Preserve. Participants raise donations; register as an individual or join or start a team. All walkers will receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for the corn maze at Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze.

For information, call 815-756-4981, email sondrakingcropdekalb@gmail.com or visit events.crophungerwalk.org/2023/event/dekalbil.

4. DeKalb Corn Classic 5K/10K: 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., 10K starts at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. The 43rd annual event is presented by FNBO. Runners will start off in downtown DeKalb and run through historic neighborhoods along the Kishwaukee River through Prairie Park, through the campus of Northern Illinois University and end at the Frank Buer Plaza off Second Street and Palmer Court in DeKalb. Participants won’t be bored on the run, as live on-course entertainment will feature the Black Tie Jazz Trio, NIU’s Huskie Marching Band, Banda and Steelband. Enjoy a post-run celebration in Palmer Court offering beer for those 21 and older.

For information, visit www.dekalbcornclassic.org.

5. Taste of DeKalb: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Frank Buer Plaza off Second Street and Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The seventh annual Taste of DeKalb celebrates local fare from around the city. All funds raised will go to support the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Community Grant for Children, Youth and Families of DeKalb County, organizers said. The Taste of DeKalb will offer local food featuring DeKalb County area vendors. The event also will include live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a 50/50 raffle.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

BONUS – DeKalb Vintage Fest: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Fargo Skateboarding, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The traveling vintage clothes flea market Illinois Vintage Fest College Tour kicks off in DeKalb. The event will feature more than 20 vendors offering vintage clothing, sneakers, jewelry, homegoods and more, according to organizers.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

