‘Thousands of files’ of child porn found in Waterman man’s home, police say

SYCAMORE – A Waterman man is charged with seven counts of child pornography after authorities found “thousands of files” of child pornography stored on his home digital devices, according to DeKalb County court records.
James E. Pavlat, 55, of the 100 block of East Lincoln Highway, Waterman, is charged with six counts of class 2 child pornography and one count of class 3 child pornography after a months-long investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.
If convicted, Pavlat could face up to seven years in prison.
During a warrant search of Pavlat’s home, vehicles and person Thursday, sheriff’s deputies seized multiple computers, cell phones and other electronic storage devices, according to court records.
“Upon review of these electronics, in excess of a thousand files were present of child pornography, videos and pictures,” police deputies wrote in records filed in DeKalb County court Thursday.
Pavlat was charged and arrested Thursday by DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies at his Waterman home after authorities served him a search warrant. He appeared for a bond hearing in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Friday.
Allegations of Pavlat being in possession of child pornography date back to the spring, court records show.
In May, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that allegedly reported 13 files of child pornography had been uploaded to a cell phone service cloud.
Investigators used cell phone records to connect the phone number to the phone belonging to Pavlat in Waterman, records show. Through search warrants obtained for cell phone records and digital cloud storage activity, sheriff’s deputies collected two years’ worth of activity from Pavlat’s phone.
Records showed multiple child pornography images and videos, along with Pavlat’s billing statements, direct deposits and insurance documents, according to a police report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in court Thursday.
The Waterman man allegedly told police the files were his, according to court records.
“During an interview, Pavlat admitted to having child pornography on his devices,” deputies alleged in the Sept. 7 court filing. “Pavlat admitted to downloading these files, and that they sexually aroused him.”
During his bond hearing Friday, Pavlat told Buick he had not yet hired his own attorney. Buick said his monthly income did not make him eligible for representation by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.
“I’m going to leave the bail as it is, give you time to hire an attorney,” Buick said to Pavlat. “You are not indigent. You make a very substantial income.”
Pavlat’s bond amount remains at $75,000 as set by his warrant. He would need to post 10% of that, or $7,500 to be released from jail. Buick also ordered Pavlat to have no contact with anyone under 18.
Pavlat is next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges and whether he’s hired a personal lawyer at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 14.