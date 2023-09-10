‘Thousands of files’ of child porn found in Waterman man’s home, police say

James E. Pavlat, 55, of the 100 block of East Lincoln Highway, Waterman, was charged Sept. 7, 2023 with six counts of class 2 child pornography and one count of class 3 child pornography after a months-long investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)