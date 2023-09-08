5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Volks Fest, DeKalb Kite Fest, NIU football, Tails Puppy Party and more

1. Free preview of Stage Coach Players’ production of “The Addams Family” musical: From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. The performance is free and open to all, with no registration required. Stage Coach Players will present the musical comedy from Sept. 14 to 24 in its theater. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for details.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, email samanthah@dkpl.org or visit dkpl.org.

2. 9th annual Genoa Volks Fest: Friday through Sunday. Hosted by the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers and the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. Events kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Carroll Memorial Park, Genoa, with Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Volksmarch 6K and 10K Fun and Fitness Walk will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A Biergarten Craft Beer and Wine Festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, and rock ‘n’ roll band The Lennys will perform from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday begins with a Boy Scout Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., followed by the Great Genoa Duck Race at 10 a.m. and a PTO Fun Fair also starting at 10 a.m.

For information, visit genoavolksfest.org/events.

3. Tails Puppy Party: From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. Tails Humane Society will bring adoptable puppies. People are invited to make a dog-themed craft while meeting the puppies. Those interested in adopting a puppy at the event are asked to bring a photo ID, leash and puppy-sized collar, along with a preferred form of payment for the adoption fee. People can bring items to donate to the animals; check out the wish list at tailshumanesociety.org/volunteer/wish-list. The event is open to all ages, with no registration required. Kids ages 12 and younger should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Snacks are donated by Friends of the DeKalb Public Library.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700, email chelsear@dkpl.org or visit dkpl.org.

4. First NIU Huskie football home game of the season: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium, 1245 Stadium Drive, DeKalb. The Huskies will play their first home game of the season against Southern Illinois University.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

5. 18th annual DeKalb Kite Fest: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, South Fourth Street and Fairview Drive, DeKalb. The DeKalb Park District hosts the 18th annual event, where people can demonstrate their flying abilities and watch as pilots perform dazzling displays of kite flying. Music and seasonal activities also available, along with food trucks. Families are welcome to bring their own kite or buy one on-site while supplies last. A candy-drop event will take place, depending on weather conditions, with candy donated by the Ferrara Candy Co. Free admission.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events, where they then are considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar also are printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.