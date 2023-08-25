5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Corn Fest, Ribs, Rhythm and Brews, First National Challenge and more

1. DeKalb Corn Fest: Friday through Sunday along Lincoln Highway from First to Fourth streets and Grove to Locust streets in downtown DeKalb. Friday’s festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue to 6 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Saturday, the festival runs to 11 p.m. The festival also will feature carnival rides, artisan crafts for sale, a beer garden, family activities, a corn boil and more.

The crowd-pleasing annual Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday and runs to 2 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Highway. Free steamed corn will be handed out until it runs out. Festival-goers also can take in live music all weekend at the Sound Stage, where a VIP ticket will get you food, alcoholic drinks and a front row chance to see the performers. This year’s headliner is Country music singer Scott McCreery.

For information or to buy tickets, visit cornfest.com/

2. Ribs, Rhythm and Brews Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets, Sycamore. The barbecue, music and beer festival will kick off with Caribbean rock group the Mr. Myers Band. The event will feature ribs from Hick’s BBQ, Sycamore Country Store & Catering, Beach Ave BBQ, Slow Smoke BBQ and Dirty Bird. Back Country Roads will headline the live music. Little O’s Frozen Treats also will offer items.

For information, visit discoversycamore.com/events.

3. First National Challenge: 4 to 10 p.m. DeKalb Barbs vs. Sycamore Spartans football game at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Free parking is available at NIU’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway. A student’s school ID is required for entry. Those without a student ID must be accompanied by an adult. Proceeds go to support school booster programs at DeKalb High School and Sycamore High School.

For information, visit fnbochallenge.org/

4. 9th Annual Car show hosted by DeKalb-Sycamore Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1925 Mercantile Drive, Sycamore.

All are invited to attend the family-friendly event, at no cost to attend. The event will feature vehicles on display, free ice cream from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., live music, giveaways and more. Registration begins at 7 a.m. for vehicles, no pre-registration is required.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

5. Jazz in Progress presents Swingin’ the Bandshell: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The 18-piece community jazz band will perform classic jazz, Swing-era music and more from the 1960s and 1970s. The performance also will feature vocal and instrumental soloists.

For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.