New traffic signs to go up near NIU as DeKalb eyes roundabout concept

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders are forging ahead with plans to install signage and temporary barriers to help regulate traffic and establish revised traffic patterns near Northern Illinois University as part of a larger goal that could see a roundabout installed near campus.
At a recent meeting, the DeKalb City Council approved an ordinance that will allow the city to proceed in doing so ahead of the start of classes in the fall.
Under the city’s plan, which was backed by the council in June, alterations to Normal Road would pave the way for a roundabout’s construction near NIU along Normal Road, between West Locust Street and Lucinda Avenue.
It is the city’s intent to turn the signalized intersection at Normal Road and Lucinda Avenue into a roundabout, to eliminate through-traffic on Normal Road north of W. Locust Street to Lucinda Avenue to allow the conversion of this Normal Road section by Founders Library to a campus quadrangle, and convert Normal Road to one-way northbound Lincoln Terrace to W. Locust Street.
New signage was approved by the DeKAlb City Council in July.
City Manager Bill Nicklas said council action remains necessary to better promote pedestrian safety.
The city, in partnership with leaders from Northern Illinois University, are working in tandem to iron out the project and some of its details, according to city documents.
“When the council looked at this, the consensus – if I remember correctly – was in favor but needed more design work clearly and that’s still needed,” Nicklas said. “But here we are. We’re about a month away from the return of students, international students, honors students, sports team members and so forth. They’re all back by the third week in August. So, we’re just a month away.”
7th Ward Alderman John Walker said he thinks a lot of the traffic will have to start taking Lucinda Avenue and Annie Glidden Road once the revised traffic schemes take effect near NIU along Normal Road.
2nd Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said it will be crucial that people are made aware of the new signage that will be installed to help alleviate some of the traffic congestion. She said the more people use the signage, the more likely they’re able to create their own shortcuts to get to where they need to go.
“You’ll start making your own diversions,” Larson said. “That’s why I see the benefit of these signage ahead of time. Because before you actually close it, see how people just figure out a new route of how to get to where you’re going.”
The final design of a roundabout near NIU along Normal Road has not been finalized, to date.