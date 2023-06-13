Prospect Heights man sentenced to 11 more years for sex abuse of child in DeKalb, McHenry counties

Steven D. West, 40, of the first block of Prospect Heights, is serving his McHenry County prison sentence he received on Nov. 1, 2021 after he pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. A DeKalb County judge sentenced him to 11 more years on the same case after he pleaded guilty in DeKalb County June 7, 2023. The incidents occurred in both counties, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County State's Attorney's Office). (Shaw Local News Network)