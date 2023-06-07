Police issue scam alert after phony messages claim to be from DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy

Police are warning DeKalb County residents to be on alert for an area scam that could look like a phone message from someone claiming to be a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy calling about a warrant.

The scam alert warning was posted to the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page this week, with a warning for residents not to fall for the purported messages.

The alert says scammers may be using the name of a real sheriff’s deputy, Joe Rood, but with an incorrect badge number. It is also not commonplace for deputies to notify people of a warrant via a phone message, police said.

“We have received reports that people are receiving messages from ‘Joe Rood #4183′ who is calling about a warrant,” the social media post reads. “While Joe is an actual employee with our office, that is not his badge number, and we do not call and leave messages regarding warrants as a normal practice.”

Police said if a resident received such a message, they should delete it and block the number.

“If you have mistakenly responded to this or a similar message, and if you feel your personal or financial information may be compromised, please call the non-emergency number (815) 895-2155 to file a report,” police wrote.