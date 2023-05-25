Genoa man murdered Harvard girl, 3, in 1962. He served nearly 5 decades in prison. Now he’s out and facing new charges

Gary C. Welsh, 83, of the 100 block of Sycamore Road in Genoa, is charged with two felony counts of luring a minor and misdemeanor unlawful presence of a child sex offender in a public park. Genoa police said they received a report of him sitting on a bench at Durham Park, 25 S. Brown St. just off East Main Street near downtown Genoa on Monday, May 22, 2023. Welsh also served nearly 50 years in prison after he was convicted in 1973 of the 1962 murder of 3-year-old Harvard girl. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)