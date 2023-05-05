5 things to do in DeKalb County: First Friday’s Cinco de Mayo, Final Kishwaukee band concert of the season and more

1. Downtown DeKalb First Friday’s - Cinco de Mayo: Set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown DeKalb. The event is part of the relaunch of First Fridays. Attendees can walk around and explore downtown DeKalb’s shops, bars and restaurants. For information, email katwillrett@willrettflowercompany.com or marygrace@willrettflowercompany.com.

2. Season finale and spring concert of the Kishwaukee Concert Band: Set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Music building on Northern Illinois University campus, 550 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb.

The concert band will play its season finale Sunday. For information, visit kishconcertband.org/schedule.

3. A Night of Country at the Convo with Russell Dickerson featuring Lauren Alaina and Special Guest Uncle Kracker: Set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

After an almost 6-year hiatus, the NIU Convocation Center welcomes back live music. The show stars American country pop singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson and features American Idol Season 10 runner-up, singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina, with special guest, Uncle Kracker. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickers, visit niuconvo.com or call 815-753-7225.

4. Outdoor Adventures: Kayak the Chicago River: Set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Chicago.

Registration for NIU students is $55, and $75 for non-students. Online registration in advance is required and can be found at: myrec.niu.edu/Program. The paddle is more than 8 miles roundtrip from Goose Island REI to Lakeshore East Park. The registration fee includes a picnic lunch, transportation, instruction and kayak rental. Double kayaks also are available and can be requested by emailing outdooradventure@niu.edu.

5. State of the Community Address: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation Freight Room, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore.

The event will feature an overview of the community’s accomplishments, challenges and goals. Attendees will learn about initiatives that are underway for the city of Sycamore and DeKalb County. Panel Includes: Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall, Sycamore Community School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder, Sycamore Park District Executive Director Jonelle Bailey, Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz and DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory. Price to attend is $15. For information, visit email office@sycamorechamber.com, or rtreml@sycamorechamber.com or call (815) 895-3456.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.