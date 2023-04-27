5 things to do in DeKalb County: Local Showcase & Job Fair, Spring Shindig, Give DeKalb County and more

1. DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Local Showcase & Job Fair: Set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb Sports & Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

More than 80 businesses and organizations will showcase what they have to offer to the community including businesses with open job positions seeking new hires. Vendors will hand out information, giveaways and offer activities for all ages at this free to attend event open to all. Raffle prizes will offer concert tickets, summertime DeKalb Park District passes and more.

For information, call 815-756-6306, email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org or visit dekalb.org.

2. CCT’s “Descendants: The Musical,”: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday and varied times through April 30 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Children’s Community Theatre presents the Disney musical. Trouble-making teen-aged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafa and Cruella De Vil attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, and have a difficult choice to make: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos: Set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

It’s an all-request sing-along with music and comedy. From John Lennon to John Legend, Felix & Fingers plays anything. For information, call 815-786-2555, or visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

4. Spring Shindig: Set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at various downtown DeKalb restaurants, boutiques and shops meant to encourage residents to shop local.

Admission to the shopping event event is free and open to the public.Attendees can explore various downtown restaurants, boutiques and shops. The participating businesses will offer special promotions. A prize basket filled with donated gift cards from various shops, restaurants and bars is being raffled off. Street parking and parking at various parking lots in downtown DeKalb are available.

For information, visit facebook.com/events/s/downtown-dekalb-spring-shindig or call 779-255-1191.

5. Give DeKalb County: Set for midnight May 3 to to midnight May 4. Mail-in donations are open already for DeKalb County largest countywide annual fundraiser which is in its 10th year and will raise funds for dozens of area nonprofits.

The drop-off event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Donors can drop off their donation forms and checks, and a percentage of each donation will be leveraged against a bonus pool. Refreshments will be provided at the drop-off location.

Participants donating in person can print a donation form, complete the form indicating the organizations and donation amounts, and write a check payable to “DCCF” by May 4. To mail a donation, write to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card, ACH transfer, or mobile wallet from midnight May 3 to to midnight May 4. The minimum amount for online donations is $5. To donate online or see a list of participating nonprofits, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

Give DeKalb County is organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a DeKalb County Community Foundation program.

For information, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org or email ben@dekalbccf.org.

