5 things to do in DeKalb County: Kids Craft Night, 50th anniversary of NIU Steelband, Take Back the Night and more

1. Kids Craft Night: Set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Maple Park Library, 302 Willow St., Maple Park.

The event is meant for elementary school-aged children, according to the Maple Park Library’s website.

For information, visit mapleparklibrary.org.

2. Anderson Market Garden Day: Set for 1 to 5 p.m. Friday behind NIU’s Anderson hall on the east side, 520 Garden Road, DeKalb.

To begin the Edible Campus project, people will gather various days to clear and build beds for bio-intensive food production at the site, formerly Communiversity gardens.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

3. Concert by Wayland, with special guest Back Country Roads: Set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Wayland is working-class music hailing from the town of the same name in West Michigan, according to the Egyptian Theatre. The group has toured the country independently for seven years selling out venues as a headliner all over the Midwest. Back Country Roads is a 6-piece band based out of the Northern Illinois area.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Northern Illinois University’s Steelband 50th Anniversary Concert: Set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at NIU Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert also will feature University Steelband and CSA Steelband.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

5. Safe Passage’s Take Back The Night: Set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Attendees will honor survivors and remember stories of sexual violence and healing, marching through downtown DeKalb. Co-hosted by Safe Passage. Registration is requested.

For information, call 815-756-7930, ext. 106, email nnorris@safepassagedv.org or visit safepassagedv.org.

