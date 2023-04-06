5 things to do in DeKalb County Easter edition: Eggs hunts, visits with the Easter Bunny and more

1. Flashlight Egg Hunt in Sycamore: Set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore.

The event is hosted by the Sycamore Park District. Attendees are advised to bring their own flashlight to search for eggs, candy and prizes. Also at the event, participants will enjoy music, games and activities including the Live R/C Freestyle Racing Challenge. Registration is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents, and pizza and pop are included.

For information, visit sycparks.org/calendar.

2. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore.

The event is hosted by the Sycamore Park District and meant for all ages. The breakfast menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee. Each participating child will have the opportunity to take home a special memento of the day while supplies last.

For information, visit sycparks.org/calendar.

3. Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt: Set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa.

Participants are encouraged to bring friends and get a group together to join in a glow-in-the-dark hunt for eggs filled with candy and prizes. Registration is required and there is a $5 fee for residents, $6 for nonresidents. Attendees are advised to bring a flashlight. The event is hosted by the Genoa Park District.

For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events.

4. Visit the Easter Bunny in Genoa: Set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa.

Participants who take part in the event will be sorted by age group as they grab their baskets and fill them with eggs or a special prize. Children also will have the opportunity to meet a special guest: the Easter Bunny. The event is free and hosted by the Genoa Park District. Children ages 4 and older will hunt at 10 a.m., children ages 5 and older will hunt at 10:30 a.m.

For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events.

5. Annual Cortland Easter Egg Hunt: Set for 5:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday at Cortland Community Park, 7 S. Llanos St., Cortland.

The event is hosted by the Cortland Lions Club and features egg hunts for multiple age groups throughout the evening.

Schedule:

5:15 p.m.: sensory.

5:30 p.m: games, pictures, food and crafts.

6p.m.: crawlers: Age 3.

6:10 p.m.: ages 4-5.

6:20 p.m.: Ages 6-8.

6:30 p.m.: ages 9-12.

6:40 to 7:40 p.m.: games, pictures, food, candy and crafts.

7:45 p.m. – Teen Flashlight Hunt.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

