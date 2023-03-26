New downtown DeKalb event venue eyes former Lincoln Inn space, requests $25K in TIF city aid

DeKALB – The owners of a new event venue, Quatro Amigos Venue, are looking for assistance from DeKalb city leaders to renovate the exterior of the former Lincoln Inn building downtown.
Venue owners said they hope to renovate exterior lighting and conduct exterior remodeling of the former 240 E. Lincoln Highway building and use it for banquet events and parties, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s Dekalb City Council meeting.
A request submitted by the same owners as El Jimador Mexican Grill, documents show, is expected to be considered as part of the city’s architectural improvement and economic incentive program, which aims to help downtown area businesses.
The matter will be reviewed at 6 p.m. Monday before the City Council at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
The owners of Quatro Amigos Venue are seeking a $25,000 matching funds grant from the city to help make the project possible.
The applicants – who said they’ve owned the property for 10 months, documents show – want to renovate the outer part of the building at 240 E. Lincoln Highway with new stone and framing and remove the old painted plywood acting as siding, according to city documents.
The improvements, which are currently underway, amount to an estimated $60,000 in total, according to city documents.