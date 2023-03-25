Keep cars, houses, garages locked, warn Sycamore police after reported suspicious activity

SYCAMORE – Sycamore police are warning residents to keep their homes, cars and garages locked and be on alert for suspicious activity after two separate incidents recently were reported blocks from each other.

There is no known ongoing threat, police said, but the public is reminded to ensure cars, houses and garages are locked.

According to a public community safety alert issued Friday by the Sycamore Police Department, police don’t know whether the two incidents were related, and no arrests or charges have come from them.

Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said no injuries or violence have been identified in connection with the reports. In each instance, neither person or persons knocking on a front door made contact with the residents inside.

“There was no indication that there was weapons and because there was no contact we don’t really know what their intent was,” Winters said Friday. “It was possible it could have been a legitimate reason for them going to those doors or potentially a mistake going to those houses. But we would rather err on side of caution.”

According to Syamore police, the first incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. March 19 on Home Street. No description of the person or persons involved is available.

“The resident reported an unknown person or persons persistently and loudly knocked on the front door, rang the doorbell, and after no response, continued to the back door,” police wrote in the alert. “The person or persons knocked loudly and continuously on the back door until leaving when the door was unanswered.”

The second incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. March 21 on Greenleaf Street, according to the alert. The Sycamore resident told police a man had attempted to open the front door of their home, but left after determining the front door was locked.

Greenleaf and Home streets are blocks from each other, about a two minute drive near the city’s south side.

Polcie said the two incidents are the only ones like it that recently have been reported to the department.

The Sycamore Police requests anyone who experiences a similar incident call the department at 815- 895-3435.

