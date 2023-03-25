Bond denied for DeKalb man accused of fatally shooting man 13 times over alleged marijuana deal

Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Russell Road in DeKalb, is charged with first degree murder in the fatal March 19, 2023 shooting of DeKalb resident Carl Austin, according to DeKalb County court records. Records allege the shooting came after a drug deal between the two involving cannabis. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)