5 things to do in DeKalb County: Liverpool Legends, world’s largest paper snowflake, ‘All Shook Up’ musical and more

1. World’s Record Paper Snowflake Event: Reception 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Northern Illinois University’s Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

The event is free and open to the public. The reception features photo opportunities with the snowflake, a create-your-own paper snowflake workshop, two talks featuring NIU experts, a time-lapse video of the world record paper snowflake creation, real-time snowfall counts from Science on a Sphere and NIU student snowflake designs. The snowflake was created by NIU students in Labatte’s ARTD 464 Advanced Photography Post Production class. The snowflake set a Guinness World’s Record for the largest paper snowflake at 44 feet, 6 inches. The exhibit will run through April 10.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Stage Coach Players presents “All Shook Up:” Set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stage Coach theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The jukebox musical is inspired by Elvis Presley’s songs. Additional performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets on sale at 815-758-1940 or online.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

3. Liverpool Legends, a notable Beatles tribute band: Set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Musicians and actors were hand picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Sterling Women: Female Silversmiths in the 17th century, in England and America: Set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. Local personal property appraiser Carolyn Law will trace the long and remarkable history of women in silver, from entrepreneurs to artists, and will cover the basics of defining and identifying sterling silver, coin silver and silver plate by using examples from her personal collection.

For information, call 815-895-2500, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit sycamorelibrary.org.

5. Genealogy Class series: Set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. The seven-week course runs through May 10. Cost is $25.

For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.