Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Soccer Preview: 5 to Watch

Brigid Gannon, sr., F, Kaneland
Gannon missed three games last season with an ACL tear suffered in the fall but still scored 25 goals and was the Daily Chronicle Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Now at 100%, Gannon hopes to not only lead the Knights to another Interstate 8 title but a deeper playoff run.
Madison McNeil, sr., D/MF, DeKalb
Part of a large group of returning seniors, McNeil helped anchor the defense last year for DeKalb and was a second-team all-area selection. The schedule isn’t any easier in the DuPage Valley Conference – or the nonconference slate for that matter – but with players like McNeil back, the Barbs are hoping to make a leap this year.
Emma Turner, sr., F, Indian Creek
Turner scored 17 times last year and added three assists, earning team MVP honors and a spot on the all-area first-team. She’s looking to make it three years in a row as the team’s leading scorer and will lead a group that hopes to claim a regional title.
Grace Parks, sr., MF, Sycamore
The Spartans lost a lot of scoring power from last year’s team, but Parks was a reliable distributor and presence in the middle of the field, scoring four goals and dishing out seven assists in earning first-team all-area honors. She’ll have a big role if the Spartans hope to dethrone Kaneland as the reigning I8 champs.
Samantha Wendt, soph., MF, Genoa-Kingston
As a freshman, she had a big impact on her team and was a second-team all-area selection. This year, the Cogs have a lot of talent back, their largest roster ever and sights on making a huge leap from a .500 team to a force in both the Big Northern Conference and postseason. Wendt will be a big part of that leap.