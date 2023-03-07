2023 Daily Chronicle All-Area Wrestling Team

Player of the year
Zack Crawford, sr., 160, Sycamore
All-area first team
Kaden Klapprodt, soph., 106, DeKalb ― Klapprodt went 26-16 on the year, winning the DuPage Valley Conference. He took second at the Class 3A Geneva Regional and fourth at the Conant Sectional.
Eduardo Castro, jr., 113, DeKalb ― Castro went 28-13 this year and was a win away from qualifying for state. He was second in the DVC and took second at the Geneva regional.
Tyler Lockhart, fresh., 113, Sycamore — Lockhart was a win away from qualifying for state out of the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional after taking second at the Burlington Central Regional. He finished 36-11 on the year.
Kamron Scholl, jr., 120, Kaneland ― Scholl wrapped up the year with a 42-9 record, finishing a win shy of qualifying for state. He was second at the Burlington Central Regional and won the Interstate 8 tournament.
Hudson Ikens, soph., 132, DeKalb ― Ikens went 31-18 and was the lower-weight MVP of the DuPage Valley Conference. He made the Conant Sectional after taking third at the Geneva Regional.
Caden Grabowski sr., 132, Kaneland ― Grabowski finished the year 44-6, finishing a round shy of qualifying for state. He won his regional and the Interstate 8 tournament. He had 31 pins this season, 88 in his career and 134 career wins.
Austin Martin, sr., 145, DeKalb ― Martin went 33-17 this year, capping his senior season with a berth in the Class 3A State Tournament. He had top-eight finishes at national events Dan Gable Donnybrook and the Cheesehead.
Gus Cambier, sr., 152, Sycamore ― Of Cambier’s seven losses, two were to the eventual state champ in 2A and two were to the runner-up. He won 44 matches, took third in state and was an Interstate 8 champion.
Jacob Luce, jr., 152, DeKalb ― Luce finished up 39-13 and took sixth at the state tournament. He was the DVC’s co-outstanding upper-weight wrestler.
Sean Kolkebeck, soph., 160, DeKalb ― Kolkebeck went 35-17 this year. He ended up qualifying for state as well.
Cooper Bode, fresh., 170, Sycamore ― Bode went 32-12 as a freshman and finished a win short of state. He won the Burlington Central Regional as well as the Interstate 8 tournament.
Gable Carrick, jr., 195, Sycamore ― Carrick finished 32-9 this season and finished a win shy of qualifying for state. He was an Interstate 8 champion and won the Burlington Central Regional.
Julian Torres, sr., 195, Genoa-Kingston ― Torres capped off his 31-15 season with a trip to the Class 1A State Tournament, in which he went 2-2. He had second-place finishes at tournaments at Stillman Valley, Polo and Richmond-Burton.
Lincoln Cooley, sr., 285, Sycamore ― A two-time state medal winner, Cooley took fifth this year to cap off a 36-6 season. He was an Interstate 8 champion who took second at the Sycamore invite and was second at both regional and sectional.
Alex Gregorio-Perez, fresh., 105, DeKalb ― Part of DeKalb’s inaugural team in the sport’s second season having a state series sponsored by the IHSA, Gregorio-Perez went 16-8 this year and qualified for state, finishing a win away from earning a medal.
Reese Zimmer, soph., 115, DeKalb ― Zimmer went 16-13 this year and qualified for state. She finished first at a tournament in Batavia.
Brooklyn Sheaffer, soph., 120, Kaneland ― Shaefer became the first Kaneland, and first area, wrestler to earn a medal at the IHSA Girls State Wrestling Tournament. She finished sixth to finish the year 35―12, having won tournaments at Oswego East, Kaneland and Oregon.
Honorable mention
Brady Brewick, jr., 152, Genoa-Kingston; Shayden McNew, jr., 113, Genoa-Kingston; Nathan Dutton, sr., 145, Genoa-Kingston; Max Pietak, sr., 195, Kaneland; Kyle Rogers, soph., 138, Kaneland; Christian Duffing, sr., 152, Kaneland; Nate Diaz, sr., 220, Kaneland; Jalen Airhart, jr., 120, DeKalb; Ethan Schultz, sr, 126, DeKalb; Alex Gochis, soph., 126, Kaneland; Lamar Bradley, jr., 220, DeKalb; Mekhi Cave, jr., DeKalb, 138; Nate Sauer, sr., 182, DeKalb; David Stewart, sr., 195, DeKalb; Dyani Torres, soph., 130, Kaneland; Amanda Rogers, sr., 145, Kaneland