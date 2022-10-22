Week 9 scores, stories, photos and more from around the DeKalb area

Sycamore 28, Morris 0: Sycamore converted a pair of first-half turnovers into scores, pulling away from Morris to claim a conference title and a perfect regular season.
[ Photos: Sycamore, Morris football meet with conference title on the line ]
Genoa-Kingston 32, Stillman Valley 28: The Genoa-Kingston Cogs and Stillman Valley Cardinals battled back and forth to the end, but it was the underdog Cogs that came out on top. The visitors muscled their way to an upset of the undefeated Stillman Valley Cardinals 32-28.
Kaneland 28, La Salle-Peru 7: Troyer Carlson connected with Aric Johnson on two second-half TD passes and Ty Bradshaw earlier broke off a 60-yard TD run, as the Knights pulled away in the second half to beat La Salle-Peru 28-7.
Hiawatha 56, Alden Hebron 28: The Hawks helped their playoff positioning with the road win, improving to 6-3 on the year and topping 55 points for the fifth time this year.
DeKalb 28, Waubonsie Valley 3: A trio of big third-quarter touchdown runs by Jamari Brown, Talen Tate and Ethan McCarter powered DeKalb to the Thursday win.
[ Photos: DeKalb football hosts Waubonsie Valley in DVC mathup ]