IDPH: 6 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk, all in northern Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting six counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared with 14 the previous week. Of those, zero counties are at “high” risk for COVID-19, the same as the week before; and six counties are at “medium” risk, compared with 14 last week.

The counties at medium risk in northern Illinois are: Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, Boone, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson.

In counties at medium risk, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

“It is great to see COVID-19 community levels remaining low as we enjoy some warmer springtime weather,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “While President Joe Biden signed a measure to end the national emergency this week, IDPH remains focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19 across Illinois. With the public health emergency and statewide disaster declaration remaining in place until May 11, IDPH is actively working with our local and federal partners to transition our operations and programs for the new normal.”

The IDPH has recorded a total of 4,122,046 cases and 36,687 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. The department is reporting 5,584 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending April 2, and 16 deaths.

A total of 26,131,268 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of today. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 2,463 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since April 7, 17,243 vaccine doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and 20% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Thursday night, 568 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, the fewest since April 19, 2022. Of those, 61 patients were in the ICU and 21 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 45 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Weekly case rate per 100,000: 43.8

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 59 (Down 27 from a week ago)

Weekly deaths reported: 16 (Up 2 from the previous week)