Illinois COVID-19 hospitalized patients now up to mid-August levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 2,536 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,418 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of more than 100 patients from the previous day and the most since August 18. Of those, 158 were in intensive care units, and 54 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 14,128 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 15.2 (up 0.5 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 121 (up 8 from Monday, highest since August 21)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,871,717 total cases of the virus, and 35,454 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 20.4 11 0 0 Chicago 12.4 17 23 4 DeKalb 23.6 9.1 2 1 DuPage 14.1 26 9 1 Grundy 15.4 11 0 1 Kane 13.3 26 4 2 Kendall 11.9 11 0 0 Lake 17.3 20 6 3 La Salle 18.4 11 1 1 Lee 17.5 9.1 0 1 Ogle 20.2 9.1 0 1 McHenry 14.7 20 3 0 Suburban

Cook 15.1 15 29 8 Whiteside 9.5 9.1 1 1 Will 12.6 22 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,804,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,337,820 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,403,278 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,927,875 (74.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,879,059 (82.8%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,481,753 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,375,457 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,826,765 (79.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,657,929 (87.9%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,857,917 (90.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,007,768 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.39%

Suburban Cook: 73.66%

Lake: 71.48%

McHenry: 66.67%

DuPage: 76.36%

Kane: 67.11%

Will: 67.47%

Kendall: 70.61%

La Salle: 58.89%

Grundy: 58.29%

DeKalb: 56.97%

Ogle: 57.39%

Lee: 59.30%

Whiteside: 52.19%

Bureau: 57.18%