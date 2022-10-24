October 24, 2022
Coronavirus

Bivalent booster pushes Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine average to highest point since January

By John Sahly
FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., on Dec. 15, 2021. Government advisers are debating Tuesday, June 28, 2022, if Americans should get a modified COVID-19 booster shot this fall — one that better matches more recent virus variants. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,279 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. The IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,084 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Sept. 21. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 58 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 73,325 vaccines. Seeing a significant uptake in vaccines since the availability of the bivalent booster vaccine, Illinois is now averaging 34,457 COVID-19 shots per day, the highest average for the state since Jan. 30.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 13.6 (up 0.2 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 89 (up 2 from Friday’s update)

Weekly deaths reported: 43

Illinois has seen 3,800,317 total cases of the virus, and 35,183 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau19.51800
Chicago11.919154
DeKalb13.92210
DuPage143083
Grundy18.51800
Kane10.13030
Kendall11.61811
Lake13.32050
La Salle14.91800
Lee12.12200
McHenry11.92031
Ogle21.92201
Suburban
Cook		13.619239
Whiteside9.22200
Will15.31953

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,626,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,552,232 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,387,863 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.83% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,876,486 (74.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,812,687 (82.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,434,942 (77.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,314,236 (85.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,782,289 (79%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,599,867 (87.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,848,067 (90.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,997,843 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.42%

Suburban Cook: 73.46%

Lake: 71.22%

McHenry: 66.48%

DuPage: 76.19%

Kane: 67.03%

Will: 67.32%

Kendall: 70.25%

La Salle: 58.80%

Grundy: 58.16%

DeKalb: 56.89%

Ogle: 57.28%

Lee: 59.27%

Whiteside: 52.19%

Bureau: 57.10%

