Bivalent booster pushes Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine average to highest point since January

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,279 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. The IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,084 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Sept. 21. Of those, 121 were in intensive care units, and 58 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 73,325 vaccines. Seeing a significant uptake in vaccines since the availability of the bivalent booster vaccine, Illinois is now averaging 34,457 COVID-19 shots per day, the highest average for the state since Jan. 30.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 13.6 (up 0.2 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 89 (up 2 from Friday’s update)
Weekly deaths reported: 43
Illinois has seen 3,800,317 total cases of the virus, and 35,183 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|19.5
|18
|0
|0
|Chicago
|11.9
|19
|15
|4
|DeKalb
|13.9
|22
|1
|0
|DuPage
|14
|30
|8
|3
|Grundy
|18.5
|18
|0
|0
|Kane
|10.1
|30
|3
|0
|Kendall
|11.6
|18
|1
|1
|Lake
|13.3
|20
|5
|0
|La Salle
|14.9
|18
|0
|0
|Lee
|12.1
|22
|0
|0
|McHenry
|11.9
|20
|3
|1
|Ogle
|21.9
|22
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|13.6
|19
|23
|9
|Whiteside
|9.2
|22
|0
|0
|Will
|15.3
|19
|5
|3
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,626,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,552,232 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,387,863 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.83% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,876,486 (74.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,812,687 (82.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,434,942 (77.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,314,236 (85.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,782,289 (79%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,599,867 (87.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,848,067 (90.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,997,843 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.42%
Suburban Cook: 73.46%
Lake: 71.22%
McHenry: 66.48%
DuPage: 76.19%
Kane: 67.03%
Will: 67.32%
Kendall: 70.25%
La Salle: 58.80%
Grundy: 58.16%
DeKalb: 56.89%
Ogle: 57.28%
Lee: 59.27%
Whiteside: 52.19%
Bureau: 57.10%