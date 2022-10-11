Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations falling; 100K vaccines administered in past 4 days

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,074 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 955 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 115 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Monday, the state administered 102,072 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 12.0 (down 0.8 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 69 (down 11 from Friday’s update)
Weekly deaths reported: 62
Illinois has seen 3,778,171 total cases of the virus, and 35,082 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|6.1
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|11.8
|22
|11
|9
|DeKalb
|15.1
|25
|1
|0
|DuPage
|13.1
|35
|8
|1
|Grundy
|8.4
|23
|0
|1
|Kane
|11.3
|35
|2
|1
|Kendall
|14
|23
|0
|0
|Lake
|13.6
|27
|3
|4
|La Salle
|10.7
|23
|1
|1
|Lee
|7.9
|25
|0
|0
|McHenry
|11.4
|27
|2
|2
|Ogle
|6.5
|25
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|12
|19
|20
|11
|Whiteside
|7.7
|25
|0
|0
|Will
|12
|24
|3
|7
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,542,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,083,660 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,375,561 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,863,650 (74.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,798,838 (82.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,423,508 (77.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,301,534 (85.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,771,591 (78.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,587,854 (87.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,843,554 (90.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,993,180 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.40%
Suburban Cook: 73.35%
Lake: 71.04%
McHenry: 66.36%
DuPage: 76.07%
Kane: 66.95%
Will: 67.23%
Kendall: 70.05%
La Salle: 58.77%
Grundy: 58.09%
DeKalb: 56.89%
Ogle: 57.28%
Lee: 59.20%
Whiteside: 52.17%
Bureau: 56.98%