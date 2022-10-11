Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, new hospitalizations falling; 100K vaccines administered in past 4 days

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,074 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 955 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 115 were in intensive care units, and 33 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Monday, the state administered 102,072 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 12.0 (down 0.8 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 69 (down 11 from Friday’s update)

Weekly deaths reported: 62

Illinois has seen 3,778,171 total cases of the virus, and 35,082 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 6.1 23 0 0 Chicago 11.8 22 11 9 DeKalb 15.1 25 1 0 DuPage 13.1 35 8 1 Grundy 8.4 23 0 1 Kane 11.3 35 2 1 Kendall 14 23 0 0 Lake 13.6 27 3 4 La Salle 10.7 23 1 1 Lee 7.9 25 0 0 McHenry 11.4 27 2 2 Ogle 6.5 25 0 0 Suburban

Cook 12 19 20 11 Whiteside 7.7 25 0 0 Will 12 24 3 7

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,542,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 24,083,660 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,375,561 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,863,650 (74.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,798,838 (82.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,423,508 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,301,534 (85.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,771,591 (78.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,587,854 (87.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,843,554 (90.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,993,180 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.40%

Suburban Cook: 73.35%

Lake: 71.04%

McHenry: 66.36%

DuPage: 76.07%

Kane: 66.95%

Will: 67.23%

Kendall: 70.05%

La Salle: 58.77%

Grundy: 58.09%

DeKalb: 56.89%

Ogle: 57.28%

Lee: 59.20%

Whiteside: 52.17%

Bureau: 56.98%