Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit four-month low

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,666 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 971 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. For the first time since May 15, Illinois has fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 113 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 69,418 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 18.5 (down 1.0 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 84 (down 8 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 62
Illinois has seen 3,754,941 total cases of the virus, and 34,956 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|6.5
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|17.8
|19
|14
|7
|DeKalb
|15.9
|23
|1
|0
|DuPage
|15.4
|33
|6
|3
|Grundy
|20.7
|23
|0
|0
|Kane
|13.5
|33
|5
|4
|Kendall
|16.9
|23
|0
|0
|Lake
|36.9
|35
|4
|7
|La Salle
|16.6
|23
|0
|1
|Lee
|19.6
|23
|0
|0
|McHenry
|13
|35
|3
|0
|Ogle
|14.9
|23
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|23.3
|23
|22
|7
|Whiteside
|10.3
|23
|0
|0
|Will
|13.1
|26
|4
|6
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,458,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,722,825 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,366,914 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.67% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,823,301 (74%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,751,582 (81.8%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,385,729 (77.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,256,575 (85.4%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,735,764 (78.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,544,988 (86.7%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,835,483 (89.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,983,795 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.37%
Suburban Cook: 73.25%
Lake: 70.91%
McHenry: 66.27%
DuPage: 75.98%
Kane: 66.88%
Will: 67.15%
Kendall: 69.97%
La Salle: 58.72%
Grundy: 58.06%
DeKalb: 56.87%
Ogle: 57.25%
Lee: 59.14%
Whiteside: 52.14%
Bureau: 56.96%