September 26, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit four-month low

State administers 69,000 vaccines since Friday

By John Sahly
FILE - Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,666 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 971 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. For the first time since May 15, Illinois has fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 113 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 69,418 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 18.5 (down 1.0 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 84 (down 8 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 62

Illinois has seen 3,754,941 total cases of the virus, and 34,956 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau6.52300
Chicago17.819147
DeKalb15.92310
DuPage15.43363
Grundy20.72300
Kane13.53354
Kendall16.92300
Lake36.93547
La Salle16.62301
Lee19.62300
McHenry133530
Ogle14.92301
Suburban
Cook		23.323227
Whiteside10.32300
Will13.12646

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,458,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,722,825 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,366,914 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.67% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,823,301 (74%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,751,582 (81.8%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,385,729 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,256,575 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,735,764 (78.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,544,988 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,835,483 (89.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,983,795 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.37%

Suburban Cook: 73.25%

Lake: 70.91%

McHenry: 66.27%

DuPage: 75.98%

Kane: 66.88%

Will: 67.15%

Kendall: 69.97%

La Salle: 58.72%

Grundy: 58.06%

DeKalb: 56.87%

Ogle: 57.25%

Lee: 59.14%

Whiteside: 52.14%

Bureau: 56.96%

