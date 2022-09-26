Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations hit four-month low

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,666 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 971 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. For the first time since May 15, Illinois has fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 113 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 69,418 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 18.5 (down 1.0 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 84 (down 8 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 62

Illinois has seen 3,754,941 total cases of the virus, and 34,956 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 6.5 23 0 0 Chicago 17.8 19 14 7 DeKalb 15.9 23 1 0 DuPage 15.4 33 6 3 Grundy 20.7 23 0 0 Kane 13.5 33 5 4 Kendall 16.9 23 0 0 Lake 36.9 35 4 7 La Salle 16.6 23 0 1 Lee 19.6 23 0 0 McHenry 13 35 3 0 Ogle 14.9 23 0 1 Suburban

Cook 23.3 23 22 7 Whiteside 10.3 23 0 0 Will 13.1 26 4 6

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,458,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,722,825 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,366,914 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.67% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,823,301 (74%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,751,582 (81.8%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,385,729 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,256,575 (85.4%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,735,764 (78.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,544,988 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,835,483 (89.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,983,795 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.37%

Suburban Cook: 73.25%

Lake: 70.91%

McHenry: 66.27%

DuPage: 75.98%

Kane: 66.88%

Will: 67.15%

Kendall: 69.97%

La Salle: 58.72%

Grundy: 58.06%

DeKalb: 56.87%

Ogle: 57.25%

Lee: 59.14%

Whiteside: 52.14%

Bureau: 56.96%