COVID-19 vaccinations back on the rise in Illinois with bivalent booster available

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,597 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,285 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 142 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,950 vaccines. With a new bivalent booster widely available, Illinois is now averaging 16,165 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, the highest average since May.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 20.9 (down 1.4 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 116 (Same as Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 64

Illinois has seen 3,722,915 total cases of the virus, and 34,824 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 25.1 24 0 0 Chicago 16.7 20 20 5 DeKalb 31.3 18 1 0 DuPage 17.8 37 8 3 Grundy 24.1 24 0 0 Kane 20.5 37 5 2 Kendall 25.5 24 0 1 Lake 21.1 27 7 6 La Salle 20.5 24 1 1 Lee 25.9 18 1 1 McHenry 21.9 27 6 0 Ogle 27.2 18 0 0 Suburban

Cook 18.3 22 25 8 Whiteside 28.5 18 1 0 Will 23.1 20 6 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,376,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,366,485 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,355,150 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.58% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,803,578 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,724,140 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,368,693 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,231,006 (85.2%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,719,795 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,520,576 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,808 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,381 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.29%

Suburban Cook: 73.12%

Lake: 70.74%

McHenry: 66.18%

DuPage: 75.86%

Kane: 66.78%

Will: 67.07%

Kendall: 69.83%

La Salle: 58.63%

Grundy: 58.04%

DeKalb: 56.84%

Ogle: 57.23%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.09%

Bureau: 56.94%