COVID-19 vaccinations back on the rise in Illinois with bivalent booster available

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,597 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,285 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 142 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,950 vaccines. With a new bivalent booster widely available, Illinois is now averaging 16,165 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, the highest average since May.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 20.9 (down 1.4 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 116 (Same as Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 64
Illinois has seen 3,722,915 total cases of the virus, and 34,824 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|25.1
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|16.7
|20
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|31.3
|18
|1
|0
|DuPage
|17.8
|37
|8
|3
|Grundy
|24.1
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|20.5
|37
|5
|2
|Kendall
|25.5
|24
|0
|1
|Lake
|21.1
|27
|7
|6
|La Salle
|20.5
|24
|1
|1
|Lee
|25.9
|18
|1
|1
|McHenry
|21.9
|27
|6
|0
|Ogle
|27.2
|18
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|18.3
|22
|25
|8
|Whiteside
|28.5
|18
|1
|0
|Will
|23.1
|20
|6
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,376,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,366,485 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,355,150 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.58% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,803,578 (73.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,724,140 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,368,693 (77.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,231,006 (85.2%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,719,795 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,520,576 (86.5%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,808 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,381 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.29%
Suburban Cook: 73.12%
Lake: 70.74%
McHenry: 66.18%
DuPage: 75.86%
Kane: 66.78%
Will: 67.07%
Kendall: 69.83%
La Salle: 58.63%
Grundy: 58.04%
DeKalb: 56.84%
Ogle: 57.23%
Lee: 59.12%
Whiteside: 52.09%
Bureau: 56.94%