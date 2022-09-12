September 12, 2022
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations back on the rise in Illinois with bivalent booster available

State now below 1,300 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital

By Shaw Local News Network
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. (Pfizer via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,597 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,285 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 142 were in intensive care units, and 47 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 76,950 vaccines. With a new bivalent booster widely available, Illinois is now averaging 16,165 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, the highest average since May.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 20.9 (down 1.4 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 116 (Same as Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 64

Illinois has seen 3,722,915 total cases of the virus, and 34,824 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau25.12400
Chicago16.720205
DeKalb31.31810
DuPage17.83783
Grundy24.12400
Kane20.53752
Kendall25.52401
Lake21.12776
La Salle20.52411
Lee25.91811
McHenry21.92760
Ogle27.21800
Suburban
Cook		18.322258
Whiteside28.51810
Will23.12064

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,376,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,366,485 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,355,150 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.58% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,803,578 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,724,140 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,368,693 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,231,006 (85.2%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,719,795 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,520,576 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,808 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,977,381 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.29%

Suburban Cook: 73.12%

Lake: 70.74%

McHenry: 66.18%

DuPage: 75.86%

Kane: 66.78%

Will: 67.07%

Kendall: 69.83%

La Salle: 58.63%

Grundy: 58.04%

DeKalb: 56.84%

Ogle: 57.23%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.09%

Bureau: 56.94%

