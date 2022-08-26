August 26, 2022
IDPH: 33 counties at “high” risk for COVID-19, down nine from a week ago

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,310

By John Sahly
The latest COVID-19 community transmission levels, from the Illinois Department of Public Health for Friday, August. 26, 2022

The latest COVID-19 community transmission levels, from the Illinois Department of Public Health for Friday, August. 26, 2022 ( Illinois Department of Public Health)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that 33 counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, a decrease of nine counties from a week ago. An additional 48 counties are at the “medium” risk level, an increase of nine from last week.

The counties listed at High Community Level are: Adams, Boone, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Perry, Pike, Pope, Saline, Stephenson, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Whiteside, Williamson, and Winnebago.

The CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status in high-risk counties.

IDPH announced 3,800 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Friday.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,310 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 158 were in intensive care units, and 59 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 7,162 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 27.2 (down 1.3 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 118 (down 2 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 82 (up 26 from a week ago)

Illinois has seen 3,670,258 total cases of the virus, and 34,677 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau28.12000
Chicago20.9152010
DeKalb32.21921
DuPage24.22477
Grundy30.52012
Kane29.42430
Kendall26.22000
Lake26.21984
La Salle272010
Lee33.81900
McHenry27.51950
Ogle25.81901
Suburban
Cook		23.7182816
Whiteside41.91910
Will26.92475

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,198,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,213,858 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,345,471 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.50% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,795,328 (73.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,216 (81.5%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,362,615 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,722 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,598 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,515,041 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,292 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,947 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.21%

Suburban Cook: 73.04%

Lake: 70.64%

McHenry: 66.11%

DuPage: 75.78%

Kane: 66.71%

Will: 66.99%

Kendall: 69.65%

La Salle: 58.57%

Grundy: 57.96%

DeKalb: 56.77%

Ogle: 57.21%

Lee: 59.09%

Whiteside: 52.06%

Bureau: 56.95%

