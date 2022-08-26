IDPH: 33 counties at “high” risk for COVID-19, down nine from a week ago

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that 33 counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, a decrease of nine counties from a week ago. An additional 48 counties are at the “medium” risk level, an increase of nine from last week.
The counties listed at High Community Level are: Adams, Boone, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Perry, Pike, Pope, Saline, Stephenson, Vermilion, Wabash, Washington, Whiteside, Williamson, and Winnebago.
The CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status in high-risk counties.
IDPH announced 3,800 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Friday.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,310 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 158 were in intensive care units, and 59 were on ventilators.
For Thursday, the state administered 7,162 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 27.2 (down 1.3 from Thursday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 118 (down 2 from Thursday)
Weekly deaths reported: 82 (up 26 from a week ago)
Illinois has seen 3,670,258 total cases of the virus, and 34,677 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|28.1
|20
|0
|0
|Chicago
|20.9
|15
|20
|10
|DeKalb
|32.2
|19
|2
|1
|DuPage
|24.2
|24
|7
|7
|Grundy
|30.5
|20
|1
|2
|Kane
|29.4
|24
|3
|0
|Kendall
|26.2
|20
|0
|0
|Lake
|26.2
|19
|8
|4
|La Salle
|27
|20
|1
|0
|Lee
|33.8
|19
|0
|0
|McHenry
|27.5
|19
|5
|0
|Ogle
|25.8
|19
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|23.7
|18
|28
|16
|Whiteside
|41.9
|19
|1
|0
|Will
|26.9
|24
|7
|5
Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,198,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,213,858 vaccines administered.
As of Friday, 8,345,471 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.50% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,795,328 (73.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,716,216 (81.5%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,362,615 (77.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,722 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,714,598 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,515,041 (86.4%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,292 (89.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,947 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.21%
Suburban Cook: 73.04%
Lake: 70.64%
McHenry: 66.11%
DuPage: 75.78%
Kane: 66.71%
Will: 66.99%
Kendall: 69.65%
La Salle: 58.57%
Grundy: 57.96%
DeKalb: 56.77%
Ogle: 57.21%
Lee: 59.09%
Whiteside: 52.06%
Bureau: 56.95%